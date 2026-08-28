Álvaro Morata makes surprise move and joines second-tier Leganés

HQ

Álvaro Morata, former captain of the Spanish national team, who lifted the UEFA Euro trophy after going through a depression, has made a surprise career move and has joined a second-tier club, Leganés on loan from Como. His career has taken him everywhere: after playing in Atlético de Madrid, Getafe and then Real Madrid's academy, he has also played at Juventus, Chelsea, AC Milan, which loaned him to Galatasaray and Como.

In fact, Morata has already been the sixth player that has moved the most money in the transfer market, €229 million in all of his transfers.

And after Como signed him permanently last June, he has now been loaned to a team closer to home, Leganés, which is currently in Spanish second division. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has already arrived to Leganés and will take medical tests this weekend.

This decision will help him improve his family life (he has four children) and Leganés will get a boost in their aspirations to return to first division, where they last played in 2024/25, being demoted the same year. Leganés has already started the season in second division, winning one and drawing another match.