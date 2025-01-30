Álvaro Morata leaving Milan and joining Turkish leader Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano

HQ

Álvaro Morata, striker for AC Milan, has played in three big leagues: Spanish LaLiga, English Premier League and Italian Serie A. His next move, however, will surprise many, as he is reportedly joining the Turkish Süper Lig's Galatasaray S.K.

At least, that is what renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has said. The Italian and Turkish club are said to be closing the deal, which could sealed today. That way, the Spanish Captain would leave Milan after only five months, with 25 appearances and six goals, achieving one title, the Supercoppa.

Milan's season has been uneven, and they are currently seventh at the Serie A, a very disappointing place (they were second last year) that resulted with the coach being fired in the last breath of 2024.

If Morata, 32-year-old, moves to Galatasaray, he would likely secure the Super Lig title this year, as the Istanbul club is first in the Turkish league. On the other hand, he would trade playing in Champions League with Milan to Europa League.