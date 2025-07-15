Álvaro Carreras officially announced as fourth Real Madrid signing of the summer

HQ

Right after the Club World Cup ended, Real Madrid has made official the signing of Álvaro Carreras, a new left-back coming from Benfica, purchased for 50 million euros. The 22-year-old Spaniard, however, is a former Real Madrid player from the youth team, where he joined when he was 14.

Although FC Barcelona showed interest in him, he went on to join Manchester United, although he never played there, being loand to Preston North End, Granada and Benfica. Eventually, the Portuguese club bought him in 2024 for €6 million plus €3m on addons. One year later, having won the Portuguese league 2024/25, Real Madrid has paid €50m on the defender, on contract until 2031.

Carreras conveniently plays in a position weakened in the last few years at the club, only covered by Ferland Mendy, prone to injuries, and the relatively unreliable Fran García. Madrid's defence has been strenghtened in the summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (released early from Liverpool for €10m) as a right-back, Dean Huijsen (bought from Bournemouth for €60m) as a centre-back, and now Carreras on the left.

Adding the forward Franco Mastantuono, he is the fourth new player for the club this summer, and now it's up in the air if the club will make the purchase of a new mifielder, as coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly requested... with the name of Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté already making the headlines.