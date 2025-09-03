Alundra creator Yasuhiro Ohori joins BCN Game Fest as the October event announces more special guests and publishers

HQ

Yasuhiro Ohori, the director of Matrix Software's beloved action-RPG Alundra, will be one of the main stars attending the BCN Game Fest on October 10-12, in Barcelona. The legendary Japanese creator, who directed Alundra and its sequel after working on 16-bit classics such as Landstalker and Dragon Quest V, will have a panel that retro and PSX JRPG fans won't want to miss, Gamereactor can now confirm.



Learn more: BCN Game Fest takes over from IDD and will be the biggest video game event in southern Europe



Ohori-san joins previously-confirmed speakers and guests such as Marijam Didžgalvytė, Zoe Nguyen Thanh, Sithe Ncube, and Bowen Shi (follow the link above for more details).

Publishers attending BCN Game Fest 2025.

BCN Game Fest: Confirmed Publishers

The event has also updated the list of publishers that will attend the festival to either take a look at the pitches from European indie and AA teams, or to showcase their newly-published titles (or both). The list now includes, but is not limited to, the following companies:



PQube



Kowloon/Kepler



Yogscast



Bright Gambit



Super Rare Games



Devolver Digital



Entalto



ByteRockers



Firesquid/Lightbulb Crew



Microids



Marvelous



Focus



Jandusoft



Secret Mode



Erebor Capital



Kando Factory



Team17



Hidden Trap



101XP



Flynn's Arcade



BCN Game Fest: Some brand-new games that will be exclusively showcased in playable form



Duskfade by Weird Beluga



Denshattack! by Undercoders



Painter Boss Paradise by The Behemoth



Starfinder: Afterlife by Epictellers



Gnaughty Gnomes, by Sand Castles Studio



Yasuhiro Ohori joins the BCN Game Fest 2025.

As part of the additional gaming-related activities, BCN Game Fest also announces the first-ever stop by the My Famicase Exhibition in Europe, celebrating 20 years of activity with a selection of 250 retro-filled cartridges, making Barcelona its third stop of the 2025 edition after Tokyo and Los Angeles. Additionally, the new Open Screen and Glitch Collection will give devs a new opportunity to show their craft, and to unveil non-traditional, experimental interactive projects, respectively.

BCN Game Fest returns with a strong line-up of industry figures, major publishers, and unique experiences, once again positioning Barcelona as a key meeting point for gaming professionals and enthusiasts. Gamereactor will cover the three-day event as official media partner, bringing you exclusive insight from the hundreds of developers gathered.