Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards may release as soon as June

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is an upcoming action-RPG with a main protagonist called Aluna, the popular Latina hero who started life as the main character of their own comic book series and then had a cameo appearance in MOBA game Heroes of Newerth.

Gamereactor recently had the pleasure of talking to creator and producer Paula Garcés, who's mostly known as a Hollywood actress. In the upcoming full interview, Garcés talks about the game's development, her experience as a game producer, and her likeness to Alina herself, as both share a story of fighting adversity and survival.

But in advance, we can tell you that the game might release earlier than expected, as Garcés herself admits "we're currently testing and we expect to launch around June, but with the coronavirus situation it's a different world we live in nowadays. That being said, I hope things improve so that we can announce a more specific release date".

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is set during Spanish "Conquista" and follows the steps of Aluna, the daughter of a Spanish sailor and the indigenous goddess of South America, Pachamama. The adventure was inspired by Inca mythology and by stories of people protecting their lands from invaders. The game is being developed by Digiart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive and will release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.