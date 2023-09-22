Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi announced

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi was announced during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event earlier today, and it looks like a really interesting adventure. Besides the obvious PC and Xbox, it is also coming for PlayStation and Switch, which means there's a fair chance you'll be able to play this game on a format you own.

The developers themselves says that this puzzle-adventure is inspired by Studio Ghibli's classics as well as Zelda, and the official synopsis reads:

"After losing her mother to an ancient evil, Lili doesn't want anything to do with her mother's legacy of being a Guardian. However, when Lili rescues a Monk-in-training named Sadi, the latter urges her to revive the traditional partnership of Guardians and Monks and help him save their home from the mysterious corrupting Void."

Check out the first trailer below och what will hopefully be something to check out when it launches "soon".