Alternative reality: When Nintendo created its worst enemy

A week ago, I went through an alternative scenario that could have potentially put Microsoft in a very different position with the Xbox One after Sony started the PlayStation 3 generation in a very shaky way. But there are of course many more occasions where small individual decisions could have changed everything. So now we roll on with another new Alternate Reality.

This time, I'm going to go all the way back to the 16-bit era. Because that's when something happened that had huge consequences, where once again a single decision was behind everything. Nintendo stuck to the NES and ruled generation three with an iron fist. Sega had some decent success with their more powerful Master System, but it just wasn't enough. In addition, they could not match Mario, despite several attempts with their own mascots.

Sega released the Mega Drive just over two years before Nintendo responded with the Super Nintendo. Their superb games and powerful hardware became a huge success.

Sega responded in pretty much the same way Microsoft would later do with the Xbox 360, namely by unexpectedly ushering in a new generation early. And going from 8-bit to Mega Drive's 16-bit was one of those things I'll never forget. I could stand in toy shops and sort of just look at Castle of Illusion or James Pond and think that the graphics had peaked. And... in a way, maybe it had, at least in terms of pixel graphics, because the 16-bit era continues to be endlessly beloved.

The Mega Drive arrived over two years earlier than the Super Nintendo in both Japan and the US (a year and a half difference in Europe), and for a long time, generations were only five years - so that's almost half a generation difference. This was noticeable. The Super Nintendo was more powerful. The Mega Drive did have some advantages that meant it still kept up well, and its faster CPU meant that many people often felt that multi-format versions were smoother on the Mega Drive, and Sonic the Hedgehog literally ran away from Nintendo. Plus, Sega wasn't as fussy about censorship, which made the Mega Drive a slightly more grown-up and cool format.

The Super Nintendo had many technical advantages, but shortly after its release, the Mega-CD came along and made it less appealing.

It lasted a while, but it was clear that Super Nintendo was eating away at Sega's lead faster and faster. This forced Sega to look for alternatives... or forced by the way, experimentation and new things were the best Sega knew and around a year after the Super Nintendo was released, the Mega CD was launched. A CD add-on to the Mega Drive that opened up completely different possibilities. It had a much better processor (and could use the Mega Drive CPU as a backup) and modern effects, as well as infinite size thanks to the CD format.

It wasn't a smash hit, but nearly 2.5 million units were sold and it had several great games. This meant that the Sega name was still associated with high performance, forward thinking and even more coolness. Today, this type of product is considered completely dead. After the RAM kit for the Nintendo 64, it would take until the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X to start releasing better half-time performance again, and then it's all about fully compatible consoles without exclusive titles.

Unfortunately, Sega wasn't very good at managing the Mega Drive and loved accessories almost unreasonably much.

Although we rarely got to see the products in the West, Nintendo was also quite keen on accessories that would connect to their console to modify the hardware in various ways. For example, the Famicom (Japanese NES) had a floppy disc drive, a modem, the Famicom 3D System and the Famicom Network System. And because the battle with Sega was fierce (this is by far the dirtiest console war I've ever been in, Sega was out of their minds - something they were loved even more for, if possible), they couldn't risk seeming backward and technophobic... if you haven't already guessed what's coming, perhaps those of you with a few years under your belt are starting to realise where this is going?

Nintendo announced that they would be releasing a CD add-on for the Super Nintendo. And this one they would develop together with Sony under the leadership of Ken Kutaragi. The accessory was called Nintendo PlayStation, and it got so far that there are finished and working prototypes (at least two known) as well as games - one of which was Secret of Mana.

Nintendo PlayStation. The collaboration that would make it possible to play Super Nintendo games on CD. A hybrid console would also be released - pictured - to accommodate both cartridges and CDs in the same hardware. Only two units are known to exist and are worth their weight in saffron. At least.

However, the agreement between the two companies was a little more favourable to Sony than Nintendo was comfortable with. Among other things, it is said that Sony wanted to be able to release games for the console without licence fees, and that those who released games for Nintendo Playstation would also pay Sony a licence fee. Nintendo, of course, being Nintendo, were already square and did things their way, and in 1991 it was suddenly announced that there would be no Nintendo PlayStation, but they would make a CD add-on with the apparently more docile Philips instead.

Ken Kutaragi is said to have been absolutely furious and a humiliated Sony (a Japanese and much smaller company almost 35 years ago) decided in anger to go ahead with the device themselves instead - and the rest is history. Today, Sony is a veritable giant in the gaming world, having beaten Nintendo in three of its last five console generations, as well as holding the record for the best-selling console ever. Just as with Microsoft's missteps after Mattrick, focusing on a few game series and Kinect, it was its own idiocy that allowed a competitor to step forward.

Nintendo's almost epic betrayal prompted Sony to move forward and release this piece instead. Sony had begun building capacity for its own game development, but they would never have launched this just a year or two after Nintendo PlayStation if the collaboration had been underway, absolutely out of the question.

So... play with the idea that Nintendo had acted differently and not let Sony down, and released the Nintendo PlayStation. So it would have been a CD add-on. Sega's equivalent sold just over two million copies. How many could this have reached? Perhaps three million units, let's say four even. Sure, it would have cost Nintendo some control, but it would have resulted in Sony not releasing the PlayStation the following generation, or at least much later. Although we don't know how the contract was written, there was definitely a clause that said that Sony, while co-operating, was not allowed to compete against Nintendo.

If Sony had wanted to launch their own console after the Nintendo PlayStation generation, it would of course have been possible, but it would have been several years later than it was and it is not certain that they would have been able to use the PlayStation name. That in turn would have meant that Final Fantasy VII would most likely have been a Nintendo PlayStation game, and whether Square would have then left Nintendo is highly unclear. Sega would probably have been pretty much alone with their Saturn for a year or two as the Super Nintendo was given an extended life, and it would probably have become more popular (maybe Square would have teamed up with them instead?).

Saturn was a very nice console, but better at 2D than 3D, whereas Sony's equivalent excelled at the latter and cost less.

Where series like Resident Evil, Tekken and others eventually appeared we will of course never know, but had Nintendo PlayStation gone out of time, we would either have had another collaboration or a Nintendo and a Sony console released at about the same time if the collaboration broke down - This in turn would have meant that Sony did not get the year-long lead (which Nintendo tried to compensate for by launching Virtual Boy) PlayStation had on Nintendo 64. In addition, Nintendo would then have been used to discs and possibly ignored cassettes.

A different world altogether. A stronger Sega, a Nintendo that hadn't actively created its worst competitor, a Sony that probably wouldn't have been nearly as powerful as it became. There were many companies trying to launch their own consoles in this era - Amiga CD32, Pippin, Jaguar, Neo Geo CD, CDI, 3DO - but none succeeded except Sony who came at the right time with the right product (Saturn wasn't quite up to scratch and was very expensive, Nintendo was over a year late). How well would they have done if they came at a different time with a different product? I'm not saying it would necessarily have been as bad as other electronics giants like Apple (Pippin), Panasonic (3DO), Philips (CDI) or Microsoft (Xbox) - but I definitely don't think it would have been anywhere near as good.

Panasonic also tried its hand at a console, and the 3DS initially did reasonably well. There were plenty of other options, but Sony was in the right place at the right time with the right product. Without this... who knows how things would have turned out?

So my conclusion is, just like with Xbox 360 versus PlayStation 3, that it was Nintendo themselves who screwed up and created their worst enemy. The decision they made there and then in 1991 came to shape the entire gaming world's legacy, and had they proceeded as intended, we would have had a market today that would not even resemble the one we have today. Maybe Sony would have existed as a console manufacturer, maybe it would have been some other electronics giant that stepped forward instead. Maybe it would still have been Sega and Nintendo at their best, and if Microsoft hadn't been terrified by Sony's success with the PlayStation, I don't think they would have ever bothered to make the Xbox. A different world. An alternative reality.