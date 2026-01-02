Alternate reality: When PS3 nearly sank Sony (but was saved by Microsoft)

HQ

The gaming world is, of course, full of events that could have been totally different. These are often mistakes that would have changed the entire history of consoles as we know it, and often it hasn't even been the company that suffered that set the story straight, but the clumsiness of someone else, simply the inability to capitalise on a situation that arose.

I thought I'd take the liberty of providing another alternative scenario to how things might have turned out in gaming history with just a little, little better foresight. That said, let's start with Sony's post-PlayStation 3 rescue, the console where much could have ended for good, but where they were involuntarily saved by Microsoft.

The PlayStation 3 was almost launched with a banana controller, and the internet was flooded with memes about the console at its premiere. It was an uphill battle.

Sony emerged from the so-called generation six (Dreamcast, Gamecube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox) with the best-selling console of all time, the PlayStation 2. Confidence was high and they had even managed to launch a portable games console, the PSP, which challenged Nintendo itself. But perhaps the confidence was a little much. A full year after the Xbox 360, they launched a console that was considered hopeless to develop games for, which led to them being stuck with a console that cost $599 in premium version...

Sony had given PlayStation's father Ken Kutaragi a free hand to build the hardware, resulting in a specialised and very Japanese creation, while the more PC-related Xbox 360 was seen as easy to develop for, and totally dominated online. Extremely important games like Call of Duty, Skyrim, Red Dead Redemption and others looked incredibly better on Microsoft's console than on the PlayStation 3.

Graphics comparisons were hugely important during this generation, and the PlayStation 3 lost out virtually every time, despite offering better performance on paper and a significantly higher price tag.

It was a tough few years for Sony, with the real cold shower coming when the Xbox 360 started getting a lot of heavy Japanese role-playing games and for one autumn outsold the PlayStation 3 in Japan. On gaming forums like Neogaf, it was like hell had frozen over, and people couldn't believe it. It had been a truism for years that Japanese people didn't want Western consoles. The truth was probably just that they wanted games they liked, and when this came along, they flocked. When it was also confirmed that Final Fantasy XIII would be coming to Xbox 360 after the series (with very occasional spinoffs and Final Fantasy XI) had been PlayStation-exclusive for almost 15 years - gaming forums around the world exploded and imploded... simultaneously.

Here, the story could have been radically different. Peter Moore came from Sega and knew gamers better than any other top executive. The fact that the console did so well and got exactly the games and services it needed must still be attributed to him. He was the boss. And like Reggie Fils-Aime, he was a sucker for public appearances, people loved his showmanship. There were big surprises, tattoos, phenomenal games (Gears of War and Halo 3 just a year apart), incredible third-party exclusives like Bioshock and Mass Effect, and leaden time exclusives like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dead Rising, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and much more.

The Xbox 360 broke down constantly, and many people had to return their consoles several times. The fact that it didn't end there and then (which is almost surreal) shows how popular the console was and how weak Sony's alternatives were.

Sure, there was the Red Ring of Death - but even this serious flaw was conjured, relegated and accepted only thanks to incredible work by Moore. It says something about how popular the Xbox 360 actually was. However, Moore left Xbox in 2007 after being offered the position of EA's head of sports. But let's pretend he stuck around for another two years. With Moore's laser focus on the right things, popularity and understanding of the industry, this momentum for the Xbox 360 would probably have continued.

But... it didn't. Instead came the trap that Microsoft effectively laid for themselves, saving Sony. So Peter Moore stepped down as Xbox boss in 2007, and was replaced by Don Mattrick. By then there were already several buns in the oven baked to Moore's recipe that would be ready so for one or two years afterwards they lived on his ideas, but Mattrick made the decision early on to challenge the Wii with Kinect and directed all his studios to make Kinect games, while all exclusive third-party deals were also about Kinect instead of attractive AAA titles. Furthermore, he decided that Xbox would only focus on Fable, Forza, Gears of War and Halo. This made gamers kick back; none of this was appreciated and Sony started to catch up. And after fans turned their backs on Microsoft after years of mismanagement, he ended up releasing the Xbox One with mandatory Kinect at a higher price and lower performance than the PlayStation 4, complete with idiotically complicated rules for used games and game lending, and a huge focus on TV, TV, TV... and sports.

After the Wii became a huge success, both Microsoft and Sony tried to copy the concept. Microsoft really went all-in, while Sony's alternative performed less well, which meant that they didn't spend unnecessary resources on it and tried to force fans to buy Move.

Had Moore been allowed to continue or someone more competent than Mattrick taken over, Xbox 360 gamers would probably have been able to enjoy more exclusives people actually wanted, a continued focus on Japan, and maybe a buyout. Moore also liked to play a little dirty, often choosing to target "weapons" Sony had to make what was associated with them feel more Xbox compatible, not least Grand Theft Auto IV (much the same approach Sony would later take with the Call of Duty series). Of course, a person who understood the industry better would also have realised that while Kinect was a success, it was a casual thing and had to be treated as such. Besides, people get bored with the same games, new ones are needed.

In the end, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 were neck and neck when it came time for a new generation. The difference was that PlayStation 3 gamers had gotten better and better towards the end, not least when developers were finally able to push the hardware (Naughty Dog and Guerrilla were incredibly important here), while Xbox 360 gamers were sad and hopeless about the lack of variety and the forced Kinect. Xbox 360 sales faded quickly, while the PlayStation 3 kept on ticking for a long time.

The first Xbox flopped, but under the leadership of Peter Moore (left), the Xbox 360 became incredibly popular. However, after four years at Microsoft, he left for EA, and the wilderness years under Don Mattrick (right) began.

But despite the last few incredibly weak years, the Xbox 360 had a bigger market in the West and basically led the entire generation. I know a lot of people like to just look at sales, but it's not a hockey game where the most goals necessarily wins, but those who had the Xbox 360 got more, better looking and better games for most of the generation. If they could sell about the same amount despite all of Mattrick's wrong and often downright insane decisions, you can wonder how they would have done with better management. Hardly worse, right?

To say that this would have been the end of Sony would be an understatement, the PlayStation 3 still kept up with the Xbox 360, but that was only thanks to Japan and in our part of the world it was behind. It was far inferior to the PlayStation 2, however, and Sony had let Microsoft become the darling of all developers, and whatever you think of the company, it is a hugely moneyed and powerful opponent. The risk was that it would be thank you and goodbye, a heavy loss taken to a Microsoft in top form they had not been able to match when it came time for the next generation.

Kaz Hirai took over Playstation after Ken Kutaragi, and did everything right, later moving on to become Sony boss. In the end, however, it wasn't primarily thanks to him that Sony got back on track, but rather a series of terrible decisions by Microsoft that seriously damaged the brand.

If the Xbox 360 had continued along Moore's lines and emerged from generation six with noticeably higher sales, and gotten people to create accounts and live in the ecosystem... then I think Microsoft's resources would have been the key. A release of better hardware at the generation change without forced Kinect and anti-consumer ideas, and a tailwind, I still think Playstation's days could have been seriously numbered. I doubt that Sony would have been able to do what Microsoft did when the roles were reversed and continue to produce hardware that few gamers want.

So I conclude that what ultimately saved Sony and makes them as strong as they are today - is not because of them but because Peter Moore resigned just when he did. This led to a chain of decisions that saw Microsoft start chastising brands, shifting all development towards Kinect, and forcing everyone to get Kinect - while games were considered less important than sports and TV. Another year for Moore or a better successor, and today's gaming world would not even be recognisable.