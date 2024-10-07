Altered Alma takes inspiration from Mass Effect to distinguish itself from other metroidvania games

After taking Kickstarter by storm and reaching over 400% the number they had in mind, 2Awesome Studio went to Barcelona IndieDevDay and talked to Gamereactor. This promising metroidvania is set in a cyberpunk version of Barcelona and has a cool teleportation dynamic, but perhaps its biggest draw is its narrative.

The game has been written by veteran writters Antony Johnston (Resident Evil: Village, Dead Space) and novelist Emma Beeby (Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension, Judge Dredd: The Darkest Judge), who delivered on 2Awesome Studio biggedt ambition: the gameplay will change depending on the relationships you develop with other characters, and players will have different experiences every time they play it.

Raquel Llaneza from 2Awesome Studio confirms Mass Effect was the main inspiration behind this system, and she believes this is what set Altered Alma apart from other Metroidvania games.

"We're big fans of the game, so we wanted to develop it in a different way, so other people could enhance with experience and have their own way of playing the game. So every time you replay it or you redo it, it's completely different."

Altered Alma is ambitious: "It's like a Metroidvania with different touches of different genres"

Walter Eduardo Rojas explains how this will change the gameplay: "The relationship part of the game is quite important, but also optional, because it can give you objects, upgrades, stuff like that. So each round you have different relationships, and you can have multiple relationships.

You can improve your build."

"Also because the game is so narrative-driven, we have more dialogues, more stuff, so that people can know a little bit more of the city itself, that it's Neo-Barcelona", he says.

Altered Alma is still on development and they hope to release it by the end of 2025. "It's like a Metroidvania, but with different touches of different genres, but it's well bent together", says Raquel. You can watch our full interview with Walter Eduardo Rojas and Raquel Llaneza below.