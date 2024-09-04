Altered Alma surpasses its Kickstarter goal in 6 hours

While the AAA world is reeling from the disastrous launch of Concord and its closure less than two weeks later, gamers' hopes are once again pinned on innovative and interesting indie projects. And 2Awesome Studios seems to have a good future on its hands, given the positive reception to the reveal of Altered Soul.

This 2D action metroidvania title is set in a colourful, neon-lit futuristic vision of Neo-Barcelona, where combat elements are interspersed with strategy. The title is written by industry veterans Antony Johnston (Resident Evil Village, Dead Space) and Emma Beeby (Tails of Iron, Still Wakes the Deep). Between that and an interesting premise, which also involves managing and building relationships in the crew of a spaceship known as Esperanza in the style of Mass Effect 2, backers have reached Altered Alma's initial goal on its Kickstarter campaign in less than six hours since it went live.

So far only the PC version has been confirmed, but you can take a look at the project page and decide whether you want to back it or not.

Does Altered Alma sound interesting to you?