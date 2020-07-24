Altdeus: Beyond Chronos is a mecha anime in VR

At the end of the year, owners of an Oculus headset can explore Altdeus: Beyond Chronos on their VR devices. The anime adventure is the successor to Tokyo Chronos and it continues the sci-fi story of a war against giant monsters 300 years after the events of the first game. In the distant future, we will play the genetically modified super soldier Chloe, who has to face the so-called Meteora in a huge Mecha robot.

Developer MyDearest Inc. will develop multiple paths through the game and lead us to different endings based on our decisions. Chloe has a personal reason why she fights these behemoths and it will be as strange as you think it is. Altdeus mixes elements from Visual Novels with cockpit battles against monsters and J-pop/J-rock concerts. The official website has a lot more information if you like the sound of it.

As you can see from the first media below, the game has quite the style, although it might only appeal to a certain audience. As soon as Altdeus: Beyond Chronos releases on Oculus devices this winter, an English voice over will be available in addition to the original Japanese voices.