Already, dbrand is working on a Companion Cube version of the Steam Machine

HQ

Leading device customisation company dbrand is known for making skins for all sorts of consoles, accessories, and more. From extra vents and less corners on your PS5 to wicked custom Switch looks, dbrand is known for going all out on its customisation options.

With a new console on the horizon, of course the company is also thinking about how it can make Valve's Steam Machine unique. Just a day after the unveiling of the Steam Machine, dbrand has unveiled its Companion Cube look for the Steam Machine.

This skin is modelled after the Companion Cube from Portal, a loveable box with hearts on its sides. Considering the Steam Machine is itself a cube, of course this was dbrand's first instinct when seeing how it could customise the console.

You can take a look at the design below, and sign up for details on dbrand's official site here.

This is an ad: