Alpine reveals an all-electric hot hatchback

Alpine has officially revealed its next all-electric effort. Set to be known as the A290, this car is an EV hot hatchback that is said to have been developed in-line with Alpine's three design philosophies; performance, agility, and lightweight.

The car is set to be an entry point into Alpine's range and promises to be "compact and agile, offering easy-to-use high performance while guaranteeing comfortable everyday use."

The car will also be built on the Ampere platform to open the way to bii-directional V2G recharging, all while having an electric motor and battery both manufactured in France, at the Megafactory in Cléon. We can expect battery production to begin in the country as of the summer of 2025.

"This urban sportscar marks the introduction of Alpine to a broader public and resurrects a forgotten category, the hot hatch, so much loved for the driving pleasure it delivers," said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief.

In terms of the release window for the A290, this has yet to be confirmed, as has the price bracket that the car will slot into.