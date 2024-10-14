Alpine presents updated version of hydrogen-powered prototype Alpenglow

HQ

The future of cars is electric, right? Not if Hydrogen-power has anything to say about it. As part of the Paris Motor Show, French car maker Alpine presented the next iteration of its hydrogen-powered supercar, the Alpenglow, with this iteration of the car now being enhanced with an Alpine first: a 6-cylinder hydrogen engine.

The former Alpenglow had a 4-cylinder hydrogen engine, which is why this new version has the new name of Alpenglow Hy6. We're told that with this engine in-mind, the power of the car has increased dramatically, up from 340 bhp to 740 bhp, all while the car now also has a new sound profile thanks to the output of the 6-cylinders. The top speed has now also reached a whopping 330 km/h too.

Speaking about why Alpine decided to research and develop a V6 hydrogen engine, Bruno Famin, VP of Alpine Motorsports added, "With the development of this brand new Hy6 V6 engine, we are demonstrating our commitment to hydrogen research, which could herald motorsport applications with high-performance levels. A solution for continuing to cultivate the passion for motor racing using a very noble V6 with remarkable specific power and a sound to thrill drivers and spectators with its maximum revs at 9,000 rpm. The Alpenglow Hy6 concept is the perfect example of what is possible to achieve the essential step of reducing carbon emissions in motorsport."

It's unclear where we will next see the Alpenglow Hy6, but the 4-cylinder variant was recently showcased at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

