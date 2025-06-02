Alpine presents sporty fastback known as the A390

HQ

French car maker Alpine has announced and shown off a look at the next car model to join its Dream Garage line-up. Known as the A390, this is regarded as a sporty fastback that features five seats and three motors that use electric power to drive the car forward.

Alpine describes this car as a "passion-filled vehicle that will take on winding mountain roads without shying away from its competitors on the track."

It's built on the company's Ampere platform and includes a charging solution and method that has been created by Mobilize Power Solutions that includes offering bidirectional V2G charging.

The A390 will be built and manufactured in France and it's expected to begin its full rollout in the final quarter of 2025. The expected price tag for the car will differ depending on the model, with Alpine noting that the GT and GTS versions will range between €65,000 to €76,000.

This is an ad: