Alpha7 Esports are the PUBG Mobile World Cup champions

One of the larger tournaments at the Esports World Cup this summer has been the PUBG Mobile World Cup, which saw 28 teams battling it out for a slice of a $3 million prize pool. Following around 11 days of action, the event has now concluded, meaning we know who has been crowned victor.

Alpha7 Esports has come out on top after managing to score more points during the main tournament than the second-placing Reject. This means that Alpha7 has walked away with $467,000 in prize money and a slate of Club Points to aid in the Club Championship that Team Falcons is still leading the pack in.

With this tournament in the books, next up for Alpha7 will be the PUBG Mobile Super League autumn season, which kicks off in September.