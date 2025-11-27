Alpha Nomos is a rhythm hack and slash that is bringing together Crypt of the Necrodancer and Devil May Cry

If you've recently played Hi-Fi Rush and have been looking for something similar, or something that even takes the premise and the idea to the next level, it's worth keeping tabs on Ribcage Games' Alpha Nomos. This is a rhythm-based hack and slash action title that sees players taking on the role of Cello and using musical skills and abilities that pulse in time with a soundtrack to dish out damage and overcome rogue puppet enemies.

With such a unique premise, we had the chance to speak with co-founder Emil Lager to understand the inspiration and the idea behind Alpha Nomos, all during our time at DevGAMM recently.

"We're trying to bring things like Crypt of the Necrodancer and Devil May Cry together," begins Lager before adding, "Hi-Fi Rush was in this direction, and we like the direction that it went in, but we think that you could take the seam between action and music further than they did, and that's exactly what we're doing."

We asked for further clarification as to how this looks in a gameplay manner, to which Lager told us in depth the following.

"So, you have a very complex combo system for each and every one of the weapons that we have in the game. Right now in the demo we're demonstrating one of those, but we've purposefully made the game system in such a way that it's discoverable. So, I am still discovering new ways of using certain things in the weapon to be more effective, but these weren't things I planned for, and I really like to make an analogy between this and using musical instruments. When learning a musical instrument, you need to learn the rules in order to start freestyling and breaking the rules. So, I see that like that, and I really like having people in the community find ways to break my system, and it's really fun to explore the system over time. There's not one person that has played the game more than me, and I still find new things I can do inside of it on a regular basis."

As it stands, Alpha Nomos is targeting a launch in its 1.0 state in March 2026, when it will arrive first on PC. But what can we expect for after this? We inquired with Lager.

"We're going to start for PC and we'll see how easy it is for us to find ways to ship to other platforms. The first thing we're going to look at is Switch, but given the size of the team, we first want to nail the PC release, make it as polished and as good as we can, and then we're going to look into consoles later."

You can see the full and locally subtitled interview below for more on the game, how it will be published, its connections with Hans Zimmer, and likewise tons about its musical implementation.