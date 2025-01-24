Alpha male baboons: The stressful price of power

HQ

Life as an alpha male baboon may seem like a jungle dream: unrivaled dominance, exclusive access to mates, and the respect (or fear) of your peers. But according to a new study from Duke University, this leadership role is no walk in the park. Researchers found that top-ranking male baboons endure higher stress levels and burn more calories than their less influential counterparts. Surprisingly, it's not their dominance struggles or showdowns with rivals causing the strain—it's the energy-draining demands of closely guarding fertile females. These love-fueled efforts interrupt meals and fragment attention, leaving alpha males overworked, underfed, and biologically stressed. Long-term, the price of their social supremacy includes accelerated aging and shorter lifespans.

Would you trade long-term health for a life at the top?

Shutterstock

This is an ad: