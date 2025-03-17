Aloy voice actress responds to AI recreation of the character

HQ

The actress who plays Aloy in the Horizon games has recently spoken out about the video spread around the internet showing an AI recreation of the character. In a tech demo, Sony showcased what an AI player character within a game might be like. This video wasn't meant to be seen by the public, but now that it has, plenty of opinions have been formed on it.

Speaking in a new TikTok, Ashly Burch first explained that none of her performance had been used by the tech demo. Also, the demo didn't reflect anything actively in development, but while both of these things may be true, Burch is still worried about the future of video game performances.

"I just imagine a video like this coming out that does have someone's performance attached to it. That does have someone's voice, or face, or movement. And the possibility that if we lose this fight, that person would have no recourse," Burch said, referencing the current SAG-AFTRA strike to give video game actors protections against AI.

"The technology isn't the problem. Game companies wanting to use the technology isn't the problem. The problem is we are currently on strike and the bargaining group will not agree to give us common sense protections," she continued.

As AI remains a hot topic within gaming, it seems that we'll only continue to have these conversations around what is and isn't okay and how the technology can change the industry.