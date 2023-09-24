Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy gets a new canon story in Horizon board game

It'll give the protagonist of the series a new narrative set before her time in the Forbidden West.

HQ

A new Horizon board game is on the way. Designed by Steamforged Games, which created the Horizon Zero Dawn board game in 2020, this adventure will be set in between Aloy's first story and her second outing in Horizon Forbidden West.

You won't be playing as Aloy, though, and instead you and up to three friends will play the role of Marshals from the Tenkath clans. The peace between these clans isn't going to last, and you'll have to uncover a plot that could destroy the clans for good.

Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion hits Kickstarter on the 21st of November. Your actions will have consequences in this game, and you'll be able to upgrade your gear as you progress through your adventure.

Some new machines are set to be revealed in this board game, too, with some cool miniatures showing what they look like. The winner here is undoubtedly the giant Tremortusk, but there will be others to fawn over as well.

Horizon Forbidden West

