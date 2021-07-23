Aloy from Horizon is coming to Genshin Impact

Developer miHoYo just announced that its popular action RPG Genshin Impact will have a collaboration with Sony's Horizon series by adding the protagonist Aloy to the former's game as a crossover.

As revealed in a post, Aloy in Genshin Impact is called as "Savior From Another World", she's a 5-star Cryo, and all players who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain this event-exclusive character through in-game email.

The event is divided into 2 phases:

Phase I

After the Version 2.1 Update - Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021 05:59 UTC+8)

During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation®4 or PlayStation®5 system will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

Phase II

After the Version 2.2 Update - Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8)

During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

