English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Genshin Impact

Aloy from Horizon is coming to Genshin Impact

The event-exclusive character will be available to earn in-game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Developer miHoYo just announced that its popular action RPG Genshin Impact will have a collaboration with Sony's Horizon series by adding the protagonist Aloy to the former's game as a crossover.

As revealed in a post, Aloy in Genshin Impact is called as "Savior From Another World", she's a 5-star Cryo, and all players who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain this event-exclusive character through in-game email.

The event is divided into 2 phases:

Phase I

After the Version 2.1 Update - Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021 05:59 UTC+8)

During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation®4 or PlayStation®5 system will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

Phase II

After the Version 2.2 Update - Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8)

During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

Are you happy to see Aloy being added to Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact

Related texts

Genshin ImpactScore

Genshin Impact
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The completely unfair progress system in combination with the dangerous monetisation traps create an unreal, dystopian reality."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy