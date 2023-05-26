Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark to launch in October

And will star David Harbour and Jodie Comer.

HQ

Pieces Interactive has confirmed that the Alone in the Dark remake will be coming just in time for the spookiest season of the year. The survival horror game will be debuting on October 25 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, and to add to this information, Pieces also confirmed a few other interesting features about the game.

The biggest of the bunch is without a doubt the casting news, as the developer has brought on David Harbour and Jodie Comer to portray the game's two protagonists, detective Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, with both characters using the actors actual likenesses as well.

Alone in the DarkAlone in the Dark

To follow up to this, we've been told that the game is now available to pre-order for £49.99 / €59.99, with anyone who looks to do this getting access to the Derceto 1992 Costume Pack DLC, which will change the character models into their 1992 versions. Pieces also confirmed that Alone in the Dark will get a Deluxe Edition that features additional cosmetic options, including filters and developer commentary packs.

Finally, if you are looking for a taste of Alone in the Dark before it launches in October, Pieces has now also debuted a short playable Prologue demo that revolves around the young girl you meet in-game called Grace, with this being set a few weeks before the actual Alone in the Dark.

You can watch the full spotlight video for Alone in the Dark below for further information about the game, or you can read our short preview here for a few extra thoughts and opinions.

HQ

