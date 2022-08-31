Alone in the Dark remake creators already planning on releasing the Grace demo

The remake (or "rewind") of the original Alone in the Dark was made official a couple of weeks back to then become one of the highlights at Gamescom last week, where we could attend a BCD presentation and talk with none other than Mikael Hedberg, creative director of the new game and writer of both SOMA and Amnesia.

Besides describing the new outdoor environments, here's what Hedberg told us about the reasons and the creation process behind the Grace in the Dark demo attendees of the German event could try out as long as they queued for some hours and showed proof of being 16+:

"They did a playable teaser back then in 1993 I think it is, when they released Alone in the Dark 2, and we figured, we'll, we're about to do a playable teaser because we didn't want to spoil the full game, we didn't want to cut a little piece out of it, so we wanted to do something else and then we thought, well, can we just sort of spoof the playable teaser that they did back like 30 years ago?"

"And yeah, it was actually pretty easy because the person that you play in that playable teaser, that was called Jack in the Dark, was a kid called Grace, and she appears in Alone in the Dark 2. And we had already brought Grace back into our game as a patient at Derceto. And so it was like yeah, this is easy, we can make her the protagonist, you can run around and be her for a while, and if you play, you get to see a little bit of Derceto, you kind of get the feeling, and the mood, and the sense of how the player will feel".

"I think it turned out pretty well, and what it is is just a prologue, so it isn't much of a spoiler that the full game starts out similarly to the original game, that Emily Hartwood gets a letter from Jeremy Hartwood or she gets sort of notified... Actually in the original game she didn't get notified that he has hung himself, but in our version he doesn't hang himself, he sends her a letter as a call for help, basically. And what we're doing as Grace is helping Jeremy Hartwood post this letter and it's a really short but sweet ride".

"I really like it because playing Grace, again she's an NPC in the full game but she's such a weird kid and I think just playing her is absolutely lovely. I just like walking around as her and clicking at things and observing things"

When asked whether Grace in the Dark would eventually come out for fans outside of the German show, the director smiled admitting that "I certainly hope so, yeah", while THQ Nordic's Michael Paeck confirmed the publisher's plans to bring this playable prologue to survival horror lovers somehow. As for when, the game itself, which still is in alpha stage, must get its own release window first.