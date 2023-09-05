Alone in the Dark gets delayed to January 2024

HQ

It's only been three months and some change since Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic announced the new Alone in the Dark was set to launch on the 25th of October, so many of you were probably expecting to hear the game had finished development any time now. The opposite has happened.

A press release reveals that Alone in the Dark has been delayed to the 16th of January. Pieces follows in the footsteps of Remedy's Alan Wake 2 delay by being honest about this not just happening to get extra time for polish, but also get the hell out of Mr. Wake and Marvel's Spider-Man 2's way in a very busy October:

"Alone in the Dark will gracefully step away from the chaotic October 2023 launch window (...) Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan's epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man."

Very understandable, but do you think the new release date will make it a success?