Alone in the Dark gets an expensive, limited edition release

If you have (about) £180 to spare, maybe an exclusive, limited edition of the upcoming Alone in the Dark reboot could be something for you? Only 5000 copies will be produced and will be available to order via THQ's website from an as yet unannounced date. The box contains all sorts of goodies for those who appreciate such things, including a statue, steelbook, a physical copy of the game (hooray!), stickers and other odds and ends. The complete list of contents is:
The game will be launched on 25 October.
