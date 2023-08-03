Alone in the Dark gets an expensive, limited edition release

HQ

If you have (about) £180 to spare, maybe an exclusive, limited edition of the upcoming Alone in the Dark reboot could be something for you? Only 5000 copies will be produced and will be available to order via THQ's website from an as yet unannounced date. The box contains all sorts of goodies for those who appreciate such things, including a statue, steelbook, a physical copy of the game (hooray!), stickers and other odds and ends. The complete list of contents is:



A statue of the Dark Man (26 cm / 10″ in height)



A copy of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC



An Alone in the Dark Steelbook cover



An Ostadte miniature figure (10 cm/ 4″ in height)



The Collector's Edition DLC Package (Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, Director's Commentary Mode, Vintage Horror Filter Pack)



A 'Do Not Disturb' doorhanger



A Derceto 1030 Wallsticker Set



The game will be launched on 25 October.

Will you try to get hold of one of these collector's boxes?