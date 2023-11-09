Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark gets a equally long and mysterious trailer

Who can you trust and do you believe your common sense?

Are you finished with Alan Wake 2 yet? Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic want to remind us that they also have an epic and mysterious horror game in the works, namely Alone in the Dark.

Now we have received a massive seven-minute trailer, called Looking For Jeremy, where we follow Emily Hartwoond (Jodie Comer) and private investigator Edward Carnby (David Harbour) who have received a mysterious letter. They go to Derceto Manor to look for Jeremy in a highly suggestive adventure where it is difficult to determine what is reality and what is madness.

Alone in the Dark will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on January 16th.

Alone in the Dark

