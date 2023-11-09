Alone in the Dark gets a equally long and mysterious trailer

HQ

Are you finished with Alan Wake 2 yet? Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic want to remind us that they also have an epic and mysterious horror game in the works, namely Alone in the Dark.

Now we have received a massive seven-minute trailer, called Looking For Jeremy, where we follow Emily Hartwoond (Jodie Comer) and private investigator Edward Carnby (David Harbour) who have received a mysterious letter. They go to Derceto Manor to look for Jeremy in a highly suggestive adventure where it is difficult to determine what is reality and what is madness.

Alone in the Dark will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on January 16th.