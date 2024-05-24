English
Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark didn't hit Embracer's expectations

The developer behind the game was hit with layoffs soon after release.

Pieces Interactive's Alone in the Dark was met with mixed reviews upon release, and even the star power of David Harbour and Jodie Comer couldn't help push this game to meet Embracer Group's expectations.

In the company's full-year fiscal report, we see that Embracer found both Alone in the Dark and Outcast: A New Beginning to have a "softer-than-expected performance." There weren't many further details, but as we know, the studio behind the game has already faced layoffs.

Considering no further details were provided on what the expectations actually were, it's hard to know how high Embracer set the bar. For anyone hoping for Alone in the Dark 2 any time soon, we're sorry to say it doesn't look likely after this.

Alone in the Dark

