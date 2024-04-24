Alone in the Dark developer is the latest to be hit with layoffs

HQ

Yet another developer seems to be facing the difficulty of laying off its staff. Alone in the Dark creator Pieces Interactive is seemingly parting ways with some of its staff, although the full extent of the layoffs remains unclear.

The layoffs have been reported by QA analyst Helena Hansen on X, where she specifically states, "IM GETTING LAID OFF. I'll make a better post with my links and all that once the feelings has settled, but ugh. My heart is breaking for myself and my coworkers right now".

Neither Pieces Interactive nor THQ Nordic has commented on the layoffs as of yet, meaning it's difficult to know just how many developers have been affected. This all does come shortly after Alone in the Dark made its debut, a game that struggled to impress us as we state in our review you can find here or watch below.