      Alone in the Dark

      Alone in the Dark delayed again

      January is just too scary, so let's wait until March.

      Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic seem to have a big meeting every third month. Back in May, we were told Alone in the Dark was set to launch in October, but plans changed when the game got pushed to the 16th of January a quarter and some change later. Well, three months have gone since then, so guess what...

      THQ Nordic has sent us a press release stating that Alone in the Dark has been delayed to the 20th of March. The official reason is that they don't want the developers to crunch through the holidays to exceed our expectations, so that's understandable. Especially when it means we're in for one interesting week with the release of Alone in the Dark, Dragon's Dogma 2 and Princess Peach: Showtime.

      Alone in the Dark

