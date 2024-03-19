HQ

Developing a AA game is like walking a tightrope. Creators in this space don't have the same deep wallets to rely on to fund their efforts nor the same wealth of employees to rely on, but at the same time AA games have to masquerade and disguise themselves in such a way that they appear AAA. Some are better than others at doing this, and some, despite having clear, good and promising intentions, fail to do so. Alone in the Dark unfortunately falls into this latter category.

Alone in the Dark is a survival horror game that effectively answers the question of what if Resident Evil 2 was set in the American South in the 1920s. There are two protagonists to play as, each of whom explore an unsettling and old building, unlocking new secrets in an almost Metroidvania-type fashion through a series of unique and varying difficulty puzzles. There is a minor bit of resource gathering, supernatural and creepy enemies, a thematic and clear central narrative that wants to draw you in and then scare you silly. It's very, very clear that developer Pieces Interactive looked at RE2 (the best Resident Evil game, fight me) as a primary inspiration for Alone in the Dark.

While you might point fingers and suggest that it breeds unoriginality, I would parley that and say that the tried and tested format has simply been adapted in this game, adapted onto a story that makes you want to keep playing and unravelling the bizarre and creepy strings tying it all together. There is narrative brilliance and true moments that stand out in Alone in the Dark, and while you might say that was already there since this is a remake, the actual skeleton of this game is so different to its 1994 predecessor that there's not a whole lot to compare. This is effectively a brand new game, with modern and new ideas baked into it throughout, which is why I find it upsetting that this game has disappointed me in more ways than one.

For starters, the idea that there are two central and intertwining protagonists isn't exactly true. Emily Hartwood's (Jodie Comer) and Edward Carnby's (David Habour) stories are pretty much the exact same, seeing the characters complete the same puzzles and travel throughout mostly the same areas in their respective stories. There are a few unique conversations with supporting characters, a couple of unique and smaller levels, and ways to get specific collectibles too depending on whose story you are playing, but the overarching narrative is pretty much identical, unlike what we saw in RE2 for example, where Leon and Claire's stories took them on different paths albeit while having them collide and repeat elements every so often.

I will add here that Comer and Harbour do a decent job as the protagonists in this game. Neither stand out as the saving grace of Alone in the Dark, but neither are poor and disjointed as we have seen in the past with other mainstream actors taking on roles in the games sector. Essentially, don't expect a Comer-Villanelle level of performance here, but don't expect to be disappointed either.

As to the level design, this is also quite well handled. Pieces Interactive has created a complex and multi-levelled structure with Derceto Mansion that is comparable with RE2's Raccoon City Police Station. There are nooks and crannies and secrets everywhere, and you'll be taken to the highest attic and the deepest basement following clues and hints to unpack the twisting story, and for the most part this works. One of the main problems is that Alone in the Dark has issues with the consistency of its puzzles, which range from needlessly complex to shockingly easy, and likewise struggles to overcome moments where the player is left scratching their head and baffled for answers without any form of assistance, something I encountered when I managed to skip an important puzzle by accident, leaving me stumped later on.

Add to this the lack of intricacies that make a game like RE2 stand out. There are no clear progressive sections where the characters earn a new weapon, for example. You either just find it on your way through the story or can claim it after collecting enough of the collectibles around the world... Plus, the Mansion feels empty and you find yourself wandering down lifeless corridors in the search of a new hint or clue, not rushing and panicking to get a job done before some terrifying entity catches you. There is no equivalent of Mr. X stalking you in this game. You are for the most part... Alone in the Dark.

Granted there are a few enemies to meet along the way, but these are poorly implemented and used alongside a rather miserable combat system. The enemies never feel threatening, they are slow and sluggish, and thanks to the misjudged ammo economy through the game and the melee combat, you can easily take down any foe that steps in your way. There's no need to judge whether this enemy is worth your ammo or not in Alone in the Dark because you're never pressed for ammo or health resources, which are dubiously regarded as here 'Drink' for some reason. There are unique melee weapons that all do exactly the same thing, and the game's big and most terrifying entity, The Dark Man, never really has much of a presence worth celebrating, with one of his most fearsome phases in the earliest portions of the game seeing him act on rails and not like a responsive and lively stalker foe. Since the fear factor and level of thrill that Alone in the Dark presents is so limited, it begs the question as to why there are even stealth mechanics in place too.

Then there are the technical problems. I will start by saying that the environmental design is all very high quality and the game does have places and scenes that wow, but the ugly character models with desynced mouth movements-to-dialogue quickly shatter the veil the game creates. Of course, this is often shattered before by the textures that pop in and out, your characters getting glitched or stuck on the environment, and the hard crashes that make you sigh audibly.

It is a shame that Alone in the Dark faces all of these issues because there are moments that impress. The game does a wonderful job at seamlessly and aggressively blending the real and the surreal in an almost Alan Wake fashion, and as I've said before, the narrative has compelling angles and twists that make you want to progress further. But the flat and sometimes frustrating puzzles that this game also delivers can't be overlooked. Neither can the enemies and the combat, nor the performance issues.

I want nothing more than to like Alone in the Dark, in fact it was one of my more anticipated games of March, but the more time I've spent with this game, the harder it has become to do so. Sure, updates and fixes will address the performance issues and perhaps even fine tune and improve the enemies, combat, and ammo economy, but there are more significant core elements that require more work with this game, elements that cannot be saved with a simple post-launch patch. If you have any desire to play a survival horror game like this right now, I'd implore you to simply return to RE2 or even Alan Wake 2, as both are far more coherent and rewarding experiences to play.