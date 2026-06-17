Quite some time ago now, we reviewed the Twelve South AirFly Pro and were able, with considerable conviction, to recommend this relatively small, ingenious, and endlessly useful gadget to anyone who found themselves in the exact circumstances where it could really come into its own.

Today, we're taking a look at the Alogic SkySound (whose full name appears to be "Alogic SkySound Bluetooth Audio Transmitter"), which is a sort of extension of the same concept. In principle, the problem these products aim to solve is quite simple. And that's why I have no qualms about quoting, yes, myself; "how do you both receive and transmit audio wirelessly if there's only an analogue jack socket available?"

Right, so the Alogic SkySound is a rather small gadget, and it's light too. It measures 122x85x22 millimetres and weighs approximately 17.5 grams. This makes it so small that you'd never notice it in a travel bag or as part of a typical "everyday carry". You get 25 hours of battery life, and it charges via USB-C.

The idea is that, using the included jack plug, you plug the Alogic SkySound into an AUX socket in an older car, use the 2-pin aircraft adapter (included), and suddenly you can connect directly to the SkySound, transforming something wired into something wireless.

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This is done via Bluetooth 5.2, and a whole host of great formats are supported, such as SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-LL, and others. The idea is that you transform an analogue signal, which may be port-specific, into something far more agnostic, and this is achieved via a gadget available for £60.

That's not all, because there's actually dual-pairing here. This means your partner can also connect to SkySound, and then you can watch a film together on the plane. There are quite a few situations where it's easy to imagine SkySound being a versatile problem-solver, but of course they're all specific. If you fly on planes where you might want to use your lovely headphones, but are forced to use those dreadful, poor-quality in-ear headphones with a dual-pronged jack, then part of the reason for buying it goes out the window, naturally.

Like the AirFly Pro, it is therefore surprisingly easy to recommend, because such physical ingenuity is combined with a host of scenarios that are crying out for precisely this kind of solution. At the same time, it's all very obvious, so if you don't regularly find yourself needing a SkySound, you can happily give it a miss, as it can only do these very specific things.

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There are limitations, however, which is a bit of a nuisance. It can only transmit, it cannot receive, and so, for example, it cannot turn an old speaker into a wireless one. In that case, it's your phone that transmits the sound. Furthermore, the jack plug in the unit itself is fixed in place, so if it breaks, the device is useless.

That said, the Alogic SkySound is an excellent little gadget for those who find themselves in some of the situations mentioned above, most of which probably have something to do with travel. As a travel gadget, it's actually not half bad at all.