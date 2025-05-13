Almost half of the Japanese Switch users are female

HQ

It's no surprise that the Switch is hugely popular in Japan, and with around 36 million units sold, that means that on average one in three Japanese person owns a device. So what's the secret sauce?

A major survey from the country based on data from 300,000 users, published by Toyo Keizai (thanks Resetera), reveals that at least part of the success comes from the fact that Nintendo has managed to capture female gamers. Nearly half of the Switch's audience is female, compared to just 20% for PlayStation and 15% for PC. The explanations given for this are:

"Reasons for this include the abundance of accessible content that doesn't require high-level gaming skills, the availability of popular IPs exclusive to Nintendo Switch, and its relatively affordable price compared to other consoles. The system also meets the needs of people who want to play with their families, making it widely appealing."

The bottom line is that things look very promising for Nintendo with the Switch 2 fitting in with much of this. Building a device that also appeals to the other half of the population can obviously be very profitable.