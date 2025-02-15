Almost half of Steam users are sticking with Windows 10

HQ

Steam's extensive hardware and software survey for January reveals that more than 44% of users still rely on Windows 10, despite Microsoft's announcement that the operating system will reach its "end of life" on October 14 this year. The adoption of Windows 11 remains slow, and even though it has been available for nearly four years, reports suggest that many users do not find the differences compelling or immediately obvious.

Another, perhaps more significant, Achilles' heel is Windows 11's strict hardware requirements, which exclude several older processors. This has especially caused issues for many older laptops.

The survey also revealed that the most popular graphics card among Steam users is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, that 16 GB of RAM is the most common configuration, and that the majority of users have hard drives with more than 1 TB of total storage and between 100 and 249 GB of free space.

Which operating system are you using, and does the average performance profile match your PC as well?