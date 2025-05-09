Almost half a billion rounds of Gwent have been played in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt since 2022

HQ

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, developer CD Projekt Red has been sharing various fan art and titbits about the game. The latest pertains to the beloved card game Gwent, with the information revealing two striking bits of data about player tendencies.

For starters, we're told that 458 million rounds of Gwent have been played, with the catch being that this is only data that has been tracked since the launch of the Complete Edition's Next-Gen update in 2022. Considering The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally launched in 2015, around seven years earlier, the grand total of Gwent rounds is probably well into the billions.

Otherwise, the data also reveals that Geralt tends to have a really tough time besting the Bloody Baron at the card game, with the information claiming that the Baron holds a 61% win ratio over players.

How many rounds of Gwent have you attributed to this grand total?