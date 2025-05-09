English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Almost half a billion rounds of Gwent have been played in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt since 2022

With the Bloody Baron proving to be Geralt's biggest tabletop threat.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, developer CD Projekt Red has been sharing various fan art and titbits about the game. The latest pertains to the beloved card game Gwent, with the information revealing two striking bits of data about player tendencies.

For starters, we're told that 458 million rounds of Gwent have been played, with the catch being that this is only data that has been tracked since the launch of the Complete Edition's Next-Gen update in 2022. Considering The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally launched in 2015, around seven years earlier, the grand total of Gwent rounds is probably well into the billions.

Otherwise, the data also reveals that Geralt tends to have a really tough time besting the Bloody Baron at the card game, with the information claiming that the Baron holds a 61% win ratio over players.

How many rounds of Gwent have you attributed to this grand total?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Related texts

2
The Witcher 3: Blood and WineScore

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If this little sojourn to Toussaint is to be our final adventure with the silver-haired monster slayer, then it's a fitting conclusion."



Loading next content