Almost every quest in Avowed can be started in a different way

Obsidian's new RPG Avowed appears to be taking a leaf out of the Baldur's Gate III book in that it will allow a lot of unique introductions to quests. Rather than you just following a big exclamation point on somebody's head, instead you can apparently start nearly every quest in a unique way.

"I think almost every, if not every, quest in the game has it more than one way to start it," environment region designer Berto Ritger told GamesRadar. "You can do things out of order and pick up items and give them to people that want them, or kill a character or whatever, like, you can play things out of order. You can come at a dungeon or vice versa, from a different direction than you normally would. And we want you to be able to do that just based on however you naturally progress through the world."

"We want to just constantly foster that sense of exploration, wanderlust and just getting lost pleasantly," he continued. We'll have to see whether this means there are a couple of ways to start each quest, like reading a book or talking to an NPC, or whether we'll see videos and posts about all the weird ways people have completed objectives for months to come.

Avowed launches on the 18th of February, 2025.