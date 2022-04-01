Cookies

      news

      Almost 90 PlayStation layoffs as Sony moves away from physical game sales

      This comes after Sony announced its revamped PlayStation Plus service.

      HQ

      It's been known for quite some time that digital game sales are huge on Xbox, but recently, this has also been true for PlayStation as there is now more money spent of digital than physical games. This is not only something that matters as numbers, but also as consequences.

      A new report from Axios reveals that Sony is currently cutting almost 90 staffers working with marketing and sales in North America. The report also claims that this "move suggests a shift toward direct-to-consumer marketing and a de-emphasis on retailers and physical game sales", and that current job listings for the PlayStation team includes looking for plenty of people working with subscriptions.

      Basically, it seems like we're moving towards a shift from Sony, as they are currently doing more live service, more subscription efforts and also downsizing the staff working with traditional game sales.

      Almost 90 PlayStation layoffs as Sony moves away from physical game sales

      Thanks GamesIndustry.biz



