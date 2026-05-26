Almost 90 drones plummet into Sydney harbour following light show mishap

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A light show in Sydney's Darling Harbour didn't quite go to plan last night, as almost 90 drones fell from the sky into the water of the harbour, splashing close to crowds. A glitch is believed to be the cause of the error, which left audiences confused.

Vivid Sydney, the organisers of the three-week Australian winter festival which put on the light show, has cancelled upcoming shows, due to "unforeseen technical difficulties," as per the BBC. Skymagic, the UK company in charge of the drones used as part of the show, were able to add a bit more detail to what caused the mishap. It says that a change in radio frequency caused the glitch, but that no drone fell outside of the safety boundaries.

"During the performance on the evening of 25 May, Skymagic experienced a technical issue that resulted in 89 drones landing in the water around Cockle Bay," said a Skymagic spokesperson. There were 1000 drones used as part of the show, but even with just a fraction of them falling, the audience at Sydney harbour were left puzzled and concerned.

Skymagic and government agencies will inquire into what happened, and conduct a full assessment before more shows are able to take place in the near future.