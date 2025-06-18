Almost 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 units stolen from truck

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 is proving to be the fastest-selling console of all-time, and if you want to get your hands on one right now, it can be tricky business. Unless you're a thief who manages to find a truck with pallets full of the consoles.

As reported by 9News, a truck had stopped at Lowe's Truck Stop in Bennett, Colorado, when its driver noticed that the trailer of his vehicle had been opened. 2810 consoles were stolen in total, retailing at $499 each. That brings the total loss for Nintendo to $1.4 million.

Authorities are still looking for the thief, but if you spot anyone online trying to sell thousands of Switch 2s at once, you might want to steer clear. As we know from past stories regarding Nintendo and legal operations, it's highly unlikely this thief remains in the clear for long.

