Almost 300 Super Mario Party Jamboree songs added to Nintendo Music

Week after week, almost without exception, Nintendo continues to release more soundtracks for its Nintendo Music app. This time, they're loading up with something more party-oriented, which you'll hopefully be able to put to good use this weekend.

We are, of course, talking about Super Mario Party Jamboree (we also get the new songs from Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV), and it's no small batch they're throwing at us, but rather 296 tracks with a total playing time of 6 hours and 30 minutes.

To listen to Nintendo Music, you need an active Switch Online subscription. Then just download the app to your Android or iOS device and listen to the sweet sounds of Nintendo.