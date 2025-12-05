Almost 25 years later, a translated version of Segagaga is finally coming out

HQ

Are you familiar with Segagaga? We assume that very few of you will answer yes to that question, but then again, it is a very obscure Dreamcast game - one that was released shortly after the console was discontinued in 2001 and only in Japan.

Segagaga did get some attention though, mostly because of its weird premise. It's a super satirical strategy game where you're tasked with saving Sega from going under (a healthy dose of self-criticism and self-irony) by recruiting developers, making popular games, and fighting off their competitor Dogma... a parody of Sony.

Thanks to its meta approach, sleek design, and lots of Sega fan service, it still became a cult classic, but few have played it as it was never translated. However, a Sega enthusiast intends to change this, and it has now been announced via Dreamcast-Talk that a fan translation will soon be ready, which will finally make it possible to rescue Sega even for those who cheated their way through Japanese studies (we hope, of course, that Sega takes note of this and eventually releases the game officially).

If you think the game sounds strange, you're absolutely right. But on the other hand, this was also the greatness of Sega, and if you want to refresh your memory about it or just get a charming history lesson in just over two minutes, you can find the 25-year-old trailer for the game below.

Are you ready to rescue Sega from themselves in Segagaga?