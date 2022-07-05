Almost 24,000 touchdowns were scored in the last Blood Bowl III beta

HQ

Last month marked the end of the latest beta for Cyanide Studios' upcoming threequel, Blood Bowl III, and with that being the case, publisher Nacon has now shared an infographic revealing a bunch of statistics relating to what happened during the beta as a whole.

We can see that over its duration, 23,823 touchdowns were scored, alongside 26,884 fouls being called. But as Blood Bowl is a notoriously violent version of football, there were also a lot of trips to the hospital and morgue, as 224,194 injuries occurred as well as 4,618 deaths. You might be wondering how long it took players to rack up this many injuries? That figure is 35,755 hours, meaning there was an injury approximately every 16 minutes of the beta.

The infographic also shares some extra details about most played factions, and also some other statistics, so be sure to check it out in full below. And if you're interested in more Blood Bowl III news, be sure to catch Nacon Connect at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST this Thursday, July 7, as the game is set to make an appearance.