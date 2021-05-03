Almost 100 games are now better on Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

After a somewhat slow start, Microsoft has gradually made Xbox Game Pass the best deal in the games industry by improving it. Introducing the so-called FPS Boost to many of the game on it was one of these, and the list of supported games just became a lot longer.

An astounding 74 games got FPS Boost support today, including gems like Alien: Isolation, Assassin's Creed: Unity (yes, it's a lot better these days), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry 5, Metro: Last Light, Wasteland 3 and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. This brings the total up to 97. You can find the entire list and specifics about each game here.

Which ones will you definitely play now?