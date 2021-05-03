Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Almost 100 games are now better on Xbox Series

74 more games got FPS Boost today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After a somewhat slow start, Microsoft has gradually made Xbox Game Pass the best deal in the games industry by improving it. Introducing the so-called FPS Boost to many of the game on it was one of these, and the list of supported games just became a lot longer.

An astounding 74 games got FPS Boost support today, including gems like Alien: Isolation, Assassin's Creed: Unity (yes, it's a lot better these days), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry 5, Metro: Last Light, Wasteland 3 and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. This brings the total up to 97. You can find the entire list and specifics about each game here.

Which ones will you definitely play now?

Almost 100 games are now better on Xbox Series


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy