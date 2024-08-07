Alliance has been crowned Esports World Cup Apex Legends victors

HQ

Another of the major tournaments and events that have been held during the Esports World Cup is the Apex Legends event that saw 40 teams in attendance battling it out for a slice of a $2 million prize pool. As that event came to an end recently, we know who has been crowned victor.

Alliance has come out on top after managing to secure more points than the second-placing Team Falcons during the event, meaning the organisation is heading home with $600,000 in prize money and a slate of Club Points for the Club Championship too.

This result has also seen Alliance continuing a rather impressive season so far, where the organisation was recently crowned Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Pro League EMEA champion last month.