Alleged PS5 dev kit images show new controller

We got a load of new details on the PlayStation 5 back in October, and this ramped up the excitement for Sony's new hardware, especially since it was the first time it was officially confirmed, and now it seems we've gotten another look at the devkit courtesy of a post on Reddit.

This post shows someone cleaning the devkit, which we've seen in other photos before, but perhaps more interesting is the close look at the USB ports and what looks like the new controller, iterating upon the DualShock 4 used by the PS4. This was also shown off in a patent last year.

It's understandable that people are intrigued about the PS5, as Sony has labeled it as the "world's fastest console", and it'll be competing for this title alongside Microsoft's Xbox Series X, previously known as Project Scarlett.

Both consoles will use SSD to reduce loading times, hence the emphasis on speed, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions regarding Sony's new machine. We'll just have to wait for more on that, but with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) about to start, maybe we'll hear more there.

Will you get the PS5?

Thanks, Wccftech.