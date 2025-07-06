Alleged mastermind behind Uribe shooting arrested in Bogota

HQ

The latest news on Colombia . Colombian police have arrested a man believed to have orchestrated the recent attack on opposition Senator Miguel Uribe, the head of the country's national police said on Saturday, marking the fifth arrest in the case.

"We are going after the intellectual authors of this act," stated National Police Director Carlos Fernando Triana during a press conference. Then, he added that Elder Jose Arteaga (also known as "El Costeño") had a criminal history going back more than 20 years.

The suspect, known by the alias "El Costeño", is accused of coordinating the assault and supplying the firearm used by a teenage assailant during a public rally in Bogota. Meanwhile, investigators continue to pursue those suspected of ordering the attack.