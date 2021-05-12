All-digital QuakeCon confirmed for August

You're watching Advertisements

Last year was a weird one for gaming events as most things were either cancelled or all-digital. QuakeCon was one of the latter, and when it returns this year, it is once again a digital even. This was announced by Bethesda, who says the event will run from August 19 - 21.

They also add that they'll have more to say on what to expect in June, which we assume means after E3 (June 12-15). QuakeCon is mainly an event for id Software franchises, but there are often news regarding other Bethesda titles as well.