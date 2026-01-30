All you should know about vocation and combat in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

HQ

Just earlier this week, we announced that the second part of Bandai Namco's Dragon Quest VII Reimagined video series, Adventure Log, had been released, introducing your companions. Now it's time for the third part, Vocation & Combat.

Of course, there is plenty of gameplay as we learn more about how the battles work, where we also get to check out lots of different enemies of varying sizes and cuteness levels.

Naturally, we also get a glimpse of the many professions you can take on, although we note that the Nintendo 3DS version's different costumes for the various jobs are missing, which feels a bit surprising considering how lavish the rest of the game looks. There appear to be several Quality of Life additions that we suspect fans will appreciate, such as smoother switching between jobs and characters.

Check out the Dragon Quest VII Reimagined video below, and just like last time, we want to remind you that there is a playable demo for all current formats, meaning PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. And your save file will carry over to the finished game.