With only six days to go until the Biomutant release, the Swedish developer Experiment 101 thinks it is time you get a better grip of what this feline kung-fu action-RPG is all about. Therefore, they have now delivered a handy video that does precisely just this. Check it out below to better know what to expect it Biomutant launches on May 25 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.