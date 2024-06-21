All you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

Yesterday we finally got the promised presentation of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, which offered lots of exciting details.

Among other things, we learned a little more about the campaign that takes place a century after its predecessor, where Titus and his men (the game can be played co-op with up to two of your friends, and there is also a dedicated mode called Operations) fight semi-infinite amounts of Tyranids.

To better succeed in this endeavor, you have a central hub of sorts called Battle Barge, where you have the option to modify and upgrade your weapons to suit your tastes and, of course, your play style. If you know your Warhammer 40K, you obviously have a good idea of what brutal tools and guns are available, and it looks like the fans will appreciate the offering.

If you're feeling more competitive, there's also a game mode called Eternal War, and it's all about PvP. Right from the start, there are several game modes to choose from (however, there are no microtransactions), one of which is of course honorable death matches in Annihilation.

Check out the video below to see more from this promising action game that launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on September 9.