Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

All you need to know about Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

CI Games has gathered everything in one trailer.

Last Friday, we got the disappointing news that the PlayStation 5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has been delayed indefinitely, but all the other versions are still set to launch on June 4. That's just three weeks away, so CI Games thinks it's time to remind us what we can look forward to.

This is done with a classic "Gameplay Overview" trailer that both shows and tells us pretty much everything worth knowing about the promising game, whether it's what kind of tools we get to play around with, how many missions there are, what kind of tactics we can use or just highlighting those cool kills.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

